Elliss will likely be placed on injured reserve due to a lower-leg injury that he sustained during the Broncos' Week 6 win over the Rams, Jon Heath of USA Today reports.

Elliss suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, and he was wearing a walking boot and using crutches after the contest. The silver lining is that the third-year pro avoided a season-ending injury, but it's severe enough for him that he'll likely require a stint on IR. Jonathon Cooper was reinstated from the commissioner's exempt list this past Friday and should operate in a large role opposite Nik Bonitto at the edge rusher position for as long as Elliss is sidelined.