Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Won't face Commanders
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Elliss has battled separate injuries of late, and he'll now miss his second straight game with the hamstring issue. Que Robinson should see an increased role in Elliss' absence.
More News
-
Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Questionable for SNF•
-
Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Logs limited session•
-
Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Won't play vs. Kansas City•
-
Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Ruled out for rest of Thursday•
-
Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Broncos' Jonah Elliss: All set for Week 8•