Broncos' Jonah Elliss: Questionable for SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Elliss (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Commanders.
Elliss was unable to practice in any capacity before being inactive for the Broncos' Week 11 victory over the Chiefs, so the outside linebacker stringing together limited sessions is a significant improvement. It remains to be seen if a limited week is enough to give the 22-year-old the green light, but if he is unable to go, Que Robinson may be in line for a larger rotational workload.
