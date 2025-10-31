Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Four stops in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper recorded four total tackles and two passes defensed in Sunday's 44-24 win over Dallas.
Cooper was unable to get to the quarterback for the first time since Week 5, but he was able to match his season total in passes defensed. The linebacker has now compiled 25 total tackles (11 solo), including 6.0 sacks, while also adding four passes defensed over eight games this year.
