Cooper recorded two tackles (one solo), including 1.0 sacks in Saturday's 28-19 win over the Saints.

Cooper played just 12 snaps in the contest and made the most of his playing time by getting to Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler for a sack. The 27-year-old outside linebacker is set to reprise his role as a member of one of the best edge-rush duos in the league alongside teammate Nik Bonitto. Cooper recorded a career-high 10.5 sacks in 2024, and he'll look to continue to be a dominant force in Denver's elite defense this season.