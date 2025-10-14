Broncos' Jonathon Cooper: Two sacks in Week 6 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cooper tallied five tackles (two solo), including 2.0 sacks, during the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets on Sunday.
Cooper was responsible for two of the Broncos' nine sacks on Justin Fields during Sunday's victory in London, England. Cooper has tallied at least 0.5 sacks in four of the first six games of the regular season, and his 4.5 sacks on the year is tied for eighth most in the NFL and second most on the Broncos behind Nik Bonitto (8.0).
