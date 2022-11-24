Murray (wrist) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice estimate.
Murray also was listed as limited Wednesday, so he may need to practice fully Friday in order to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Assuming he's active this weekend, Murray will be in line to lead Denver's Week 12 rushing attack, with Marlon Mack in reserve and the team likely to add further backfield depth via the practice squad.
