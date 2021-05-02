Second-round draft pick Javonte Williams has joined Gordon in the Broncos' backfield, Ben Swanson of the team's official site reports.

The Broncos moved up five spots in the 2021 draft in order to select Williams. Per GM George Paton, Williams was "one of (the team's) favorite players in the draft" and the North Carolina product will help fill the void created by the offseason departure of Phillip Lindsay. At this stage, Gordon remains atop Denver's running back depth chart, but Williams, whose prospect profile is highlighted by his ability to run through defenders, is going to be hard to keep of the field. As a result, some form of a time-share figures to develop once Williams gets acclimated to the pro game. Also on hand in the team's backfield are Mike Boone and Royce Freeman.