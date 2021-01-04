Gordon carried the ball 26 times for 93 yards and a touchdown and caught four of six targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 32-31 loss to the Raiders.

His first season in Denver proved to be a fruitful one, as Gordon finished the campaign with 986 rushing yards and nine TDs in 15 games, although he didn't contribute as much as a receiver as he had in his last few years as a Charger. With Phillip Lindsay a restricted free agent in the offseason, Gordon could well find himself taking on a bigger workload in 2021 if the Broncos don't prioritize bringing in more backfield help next year.