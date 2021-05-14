Boone appears set for a rotational depth role in Denver's backfield after the selection of Javonte Williams in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Boone initially seemed to be in the mix for the No. 2 role behind Melvin Gordon in Denver, at least after the team's decision to cut Phillip Lindsay, but Javonte Williams boasts the talent and draft capital to push for touches right away. On the bright side, coach Vic Fangio did say he hopes to make use of "[the Broncos'] three backs" -- Boone, Gordon and Williams -- and "get a nice flow and get a good understanding and philosophy of the system which we'll take from week to week to utilize all three of them." Even if such a rotation does come to fruition, Boone will no doubt be third in the pecking order. He'd likely need either Gordon or Williams to miss time in 2021 in order to be fantasy relevant.