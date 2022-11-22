Boone (ankle) could return from injured reserve following Week 12, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Boone is eligible to return from IR in Week 13 after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in Week 8. The veteran would be welcomed into a running back room that looks a bit different after the Broncos recent moves. Denver waived Melvin Gordon, and their recent trade acquisition Chase Edmonds is slated to miss time with a high right-ankle sprain. One would expect Boone to carve out a role in this backfield behind Latavius Murray, who projects to be the starter going forward. Teammates Marlon Mack and practice-squad member Devine Ozigbo also figure to handle carries. Boone becomes an interesting add for fantasy managers looking to add depth to the rosters, especially with the 27-year-old's pass-catching ability needed for a Broncos team that struggles to push the ball down the field.