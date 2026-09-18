Harvey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after he was limited in practice Friday for the second consecutive day.

With Harvey carrying an injury designation into the weekend, Denver's backfield bears watching ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. He progressed from a non-participant on Wednesday to limited practice sessions Thursday and Friday, potentially setting up a game-time decision. If Harvey were to miss the game, J.K. Dobbins would get a significant projections boost on the heels of a quiet Week 1, though rookie Jonah Coleman might also have a significant role.