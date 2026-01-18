Harvey rushed six times for 20 yards and brought in five of six targets for 46 yards in the Broncos' 33-30 divisional-round overtime win over the Bills on Saturday.

Harvey wasn't given many opportunities to take advantage of what had been a vulnerable Bills run defense, with his carry total serving as his lowest since Week 10, when J.K. Dobbins (IR-foot) was still serving as the Broncos' lead back. However, Harvey did make an impact as a receiver, finishing with the second-most receptions and third-most receiving yards and targets on the afternoon for the Broncos. Harvey will next turn his attention to an AFC Championship Game matchup on Sunday, Jan. 25 against either the Texans or Patriots, a game Denver will have to navigate without Bo Nix, who suffered a broken ankle in overtime Saturday.