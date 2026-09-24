Harvey (hamstring) was spotted on the field for the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

After sitting out the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jaguars, Harvey opened Week 3 prep as a limited participant Wednesday. If he can upgrade to full activity Thursday, it would clear up any concern about his status heading into Sunday's game against the Rams. He's one of three Denver running backs on the injury report this week, as J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) was limited and Jonah Coleman (ankle) didn't participate in the team's first practice of the week.