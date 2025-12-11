Browns' Adin Huntington: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huntington (quadriceps) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Huntington has missed two consecutive games due to a quad injury sustained Week 12 against the Raiders, and he appears in danger oof sitting out Sunday's contest against the Bears as well. He'll have two more opportunities to officially retake the practice field Week 15.
