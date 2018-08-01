Browns' David Njoku: Still dropping passes
Njoku continues to struggle with drops at training camp, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
This has been a consistent theme for Njoku during the first week of training camp, following a rookie campaign in which he was officially credited with three drops on 60 targets but also let a few other catchable passes slip away. The Browns would like to see him seize an every-down role as their No. 1 tight end, but he probably doesn't offer enough as a blocker to make up for the inconsistency with his hands. While it sounds like his freakish athleticism hasn't outweighed his shortcomings early on in camp, Njoku still has plenty of time to make a positive impression before Week 1. Darren Fells and Seth DeValve (thigh) are also competing for snaps at tight end.
