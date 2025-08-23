Sampson carried the ball twice for three yards and caught his only target for 14 yards in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

The 2025 fourth-round pick got the first carry of the afternoon for the Browns, and Sampson split the backfield workload with Jerome Ford over the first two drives before exiting the game. That figures to be the arrangement to begin the regular season, but how snaps are actually divided between the two, and in what situations, remains to be seen. Quinshon Judkins, a second-round pick in 2025 who has yet to sign a contract with Cleveland due to off-field issues, remains a wild card but could be added to the backfield later in the year.