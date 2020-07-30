Coach Kevin Stefanski continues to be encouraged by Landry's (hip) progress, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports. "He remains on schedule based on everything he has done post-surgery," Stefanski said of the wideout Tuesday.

Stefanski added that he'd know more in the coming days, once Landry -- who underwent hip surgery in February -- has undergone a physical. There's still no timetable for when Landry will be able to work fully, but confirmation that his injury rehab is on track is a positive indicator with regard to his Week 1 status.