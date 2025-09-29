Jeudy brought in three of nine targets for 48 yards in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Joe Flacco completed under 50.0 percent of his passes on the afternoon, so Jeudy's inefficiency isn't surprising. The veteran speedster did finished second in receiving yards while pacing the Browns in targets, and Jeudy has either eight or nine targets in three of his first four contests. The 2020 first-round pick certainly doesn't lack for upside, but the combination of Flacco's struggles and the fact he'd be replaced by a rookie if he was benched depress Jeudy's fantasy outlook for the foreseeable future.