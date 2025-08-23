Flacco completed nine of 10 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-17 preseason win over the Rams.

Flacco was nearly flawless while working the Browns' first three drives, capping the second with a 15-yard TD strike to rookie tight end Harold Fannin. The 41-year-old is set as the Week 1 starter for Cleveland, and while the team may choose to take a look at one of the quarterbacks it selected in the 2025 Draft, Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders, if the season goes off the rails, Flacco offers a much more stable floor for the passing game, and targets such as Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku.