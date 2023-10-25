Goodwin didn't participate in practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.
In the Browns' Week 7 win over the Colts, Goodwin played a season-high 18 snaps but may have sustained the back injury somewhere along the way. He'll probably need to practice Thursday or Friday to have a chance to play Sunday at Seattle.
