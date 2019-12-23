Browns' Nick Chubb: Held in check by Ravens
Chubb gained 45 yards on 15 carries and did not catch his lone target in Sunday's 31-15 loss to the Ravens in Week 16.
As Chubb has been the Browns' best player, the Ravens knew he was the first weapon to take away. The 45 yards from scrimmage is Chubb's lowest output of the season by a wide margin. If the Browns entertained any thought of an upset or keeping their faint playoff hopes alive, they needed to open holes for him. Chubb will look to finish off the season Week 17 against the Bengals, who rank 32nd in rushing against. Chubb averaged 7.1 yards per carry and gained 106 yards against Cincinnati in Week 14.
