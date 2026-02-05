Harris recorded 32 total tackles (15 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defensed across 17 games in 2025.

The veteran from Illinois State operated as one of the Browns' top interior defensive linemen this season, tying for the fifth-most tackles for loss (seven) on the team. Harris played well while starting for the injured Maliek Collins (quadriceps) over Cleveland's final five games, tallying 11 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and two passes defensed during that span. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Harris will likely find work as a rotational interior defensive lineman for the 2026 season.