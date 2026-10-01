Irving (glute) remained limited at Thursday's practice.

Irving has kicked off Week 4 prep with consecutive limited practice sessions, so he'll probably need to upgrade to full participation Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers. The Buccaneers figure to lean heavily on the ground game in the first regular-season start for rookie QB Jalon Daniels against a Packers defense that has given up the third-most rushing yards and six touchdowns to running backs. If Irving can't carry his full workload, Kenny Gainwell and Sean Tucker could be asked to pick up the slack.