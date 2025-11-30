Irving (shoulder/foot), who is officially questionable to play Sunday against Arizona, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

If Irving does indeed play, it will be his first game action since Week 4. The second-year running back set himself up to suit up with a trio of full practices this week, but he won't necessarily get a full workload right off the bat. Schefter notes that Tampa Bay doesn't want to "overdo it with Irving," suggesting that his offensive snap count could be managed to some extent, though that doesn't necessarily mean he won't get enough touches to make a tangible impact in the contest and in fantasy box scores.