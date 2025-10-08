Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: No return to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving (shoulder) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough.
His absence comes as no surprise after multiple reports last week suggested Irving wasn't expected to play in Weeks 5 or 6. Rachaad White filled in with 81 percent snap share and 18 touches in a Week 5 win at Seattle, producing 71 total yards and a pair of touchdowns along the way. Early signs point to a similar role for White this Sunday against San Francisco, although the Buccaneers haven't said anything to rule Irving out just yet.
