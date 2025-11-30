Irving (shoulder/foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Though he carried a questionable tag into Sunday, Irving will end up being cleared to play, as expected, after he logged a trio of full practices this week. The second-year back will be suiting up for the first time since Week 4, and because of the length of his absence due to a subluxation of his left shoulder as well as a sprained left foot, Irving is expected to be eased back into the mix with a lighter workload than usual. Head coach Todd Bowles hasn't provided any specifics regarding what sort of limitations Irving might be under, so the 23-year-old could carry some risk as a fantasy lineup option for Week 13. Sean Tucker and Rachaad White are still expected to have roles in the game plan, though both could see their snaps scaled back compared to previous weeks now that Irving is back in the fold.