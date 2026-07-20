Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Says he'll be ready for camp

During his annual youth football camp, Irving (shoulder) told Mark Skol, Jr. of FOX13News on Sunday that he will be good to go for training camp.

Irving is bouncing back from offseason shoulder surgery, but it looks like the running back will be ready to go once training camp begins, with the Buccaneers potentially easing him back into the mix. Once Irving is deemed full-go, he'll have a chance to reestablish his standing as the top option in a Tampa Bay backfield that also includes Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker.