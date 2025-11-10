Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Irving's shoulder injury is what's keeping him sidelined, and he has to be able to take a hit before being cleared to return to game action, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It sounds like Irving may be past the foot issue, though the team has continued to list both injuries on the weekly practice reports. Bowles added that it's too soon to know if Irving will be able to play Week 11 against the Bills. Irving has missed the past five contests after being injured in Week 4. As long as Irving remains sidelined, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will continue to handle backfield duties for Tampa Bay.