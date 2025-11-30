Irving rushed 17 times for 61 yards and a touchdown while bringing in both targets for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Irving notably jumped right back into a true lead-back role in his first game action since Week 4, despite talk during the week he'd see limited snaps. The standout second-year back outpaced both Rachaad White and Sean Tucker by 15 carries, and in addition to his 13-yard scoring run late in the third quarter, he also saw a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter wiped out by a holding penalty. Perhaps just as important as his individual statistics was the fact Irving proved capable of handling a hefty workload immediately, which certainly pleases his fantasy managers heading into a Week 14 home matchup against a vulnerable Saints defense next Sunday.