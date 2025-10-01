Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Wearing boot at walkthrough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Irving (ankle) was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot and using crutches at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Irving appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 5 due to a left lower-leg injury, for which he underwent an MRI on Monday. The Buccaneers haven't yet disclosed official information about the severity of Irving's injury, but given his status at Wednesday's practice, it looks like the team could be slated to lean on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker for at least Sunday's road matchup against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Status up in air for Week 5•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Dealing with injury•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Tallies 165 total yards in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Falls just short of century mark•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Exceeds 120 total yards in win•
-
Buccaneers' Bucky Irving: Receiving TD in otherwise quiet day•