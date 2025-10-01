Irving (ankle) was spotted wearing a boot on his left foot and using crutches at Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Irving appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 5 due to a left lower-leg injury, for which he underwent an MRI on Monday. The Buccaneers haven't yet disclosed official information about the severity of Irving's injury, but given his status at Wednesday's practice, it looks like the team could be slated to lean on Rachaad White and Sean Tucker for at least Sunday's road matchup against the Seahawks.