McLaughlin converted both extra-point tries in the Buccaneers' 27-17 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday. He did not record any field-goal attempts.

McLaughlin's competition for the placekicker job, Rodrigo Blankenship, successfully handled the Buccaneers' lone field-goal attempt from 35 yards out. Consequently, the battle between the two kickers seemingly remains as tight as ever heading into another week of training camp practices ahead of next Saturday's road preseason matchup against the Jets.