Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that McLaughlin (groin) will play Thursday night against the Cowboys, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McLaughlin popped up on the injury report Tuesday as a DNP, but it sounds like it was more precautionary than anything else. The veteran kicker is a perfect 9-for-9 on field-goal tries and 7-for-7 on PATs after four games. Kicking in a Tampa Bay offense struggling to score touchdowns, McLaughlin has plenty of fantasy value as the team's main source of offense in the red zone.