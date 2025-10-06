McLaughlin hit all three field-goal tries and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 38-35 win over the Seahawks.

The kicker made all three of his field-goal attempts from between 30 and 39 yards. McLaughlin missed a field goal in each of the first three games of the season and an extra point in Week 1, though he has not missed now in two weeks. With the high-scoring Bucs, he should see plenty of opportunities moving forward.