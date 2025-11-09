McLaughlin connected on his lone field-goal attempt and made both of his point-after tries during the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

McLaughlin extended his streak of at least one made field goal to seven games after connecting on a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's loss. He is now 18-for-22 on field-goal attempts and 18-for-19 on extra-point tries through nine regular-season games.