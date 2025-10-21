McLaughlin converted his only field-goal attempt from 53 yards out and didn't attempt an extra point during the Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Lions on Monday night.

The Buccaneers' offense was surprisingly stymied by a short-handed Lions defense for significant portions of the night and Tampa Bay went for a two-point conversion after its only touchdown, leaving McLaughlin without an extra-point attempt for the first time since Week 18 of the 2023 season. McLaughlin has been less accurate than usual over the first seven games this season with a 14-for-18 tally on field goals, but following Monday's successful make, he's a perfect 6-for-6 on kicks of 50-plus yards.