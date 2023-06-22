McLaughlin will engage in a training camp battle for the starting placekicker job with Rodrigo Blankenship, who signed with the Buccaneers on June 16, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The two kickers are certainly familiar with each other, considering Blankenship beat out McLauglin for the right to replace the just-retired Adam Vinatieri during Colts training camp in 2020. McLaughlin then served as Blankenship's replacement last season in Indianapolis after the latter's release following Week 1. With both kickers having a solid amount of NFL experience in their young careers, the latest battle could come down to the final preseason game.