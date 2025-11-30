Bazelak (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Buccaneers' emergency quarterback against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Bucs signed Bazelak from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday to give the team depth at quarterback in case Baker Mayfield (left shoulder) was inactive for Week 13. Mayfield has been cleared to play Sunday, and with Teddy Bridgewater serving as the backup, Bazelak will serve as the Buccaneers' emergency QB3. That means Bazelak is prohibited from playing unless both Mayfield and Bridgewater were to leave the game due to injury, illness or ejection.