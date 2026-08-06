Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Back at practice Thursday

Egbuka (lower body) will participate in Thursday's practice, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Egbuka was held out of the Buccaneers' most recent session Tuesday night due to lower body soreness, but the second-year wideout is apparently feeling healthier after a couple days of rest and recovery. After posting a 63-938-6 receiving line as a rookie while playing all 17 games for Tampa Bay, Egbuka could see a boosted profile in the passing attack in 2026 with longtime No. 1 wideout Mike Evans now playing in San Francisco.