Egbuka was limited in Wednesday's walkthrough due to an illness.

Egbuka is among six Buccaneers -- also, QB Baker Mayfield, O-linemen Luke Goedeke, Graham Barton and Dan Feeney and D-lineman Logan Hall -- that have a cap on their reps to kick off Week 12 prep, all due to illness. Fortunately for Egbuka, he has a pair of opportunities to get back to full this week before the Buccaneers potentially tag him with a designation for Sunday's contest at the Rams. Chris Godwin (fibula) also was limited Wednesday after coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the team's official site that the veteran wide receiver was "ramping up" his activity level, meaning Tampa Bay could have its top two options at the position not on IR available this weekend if all goes well.