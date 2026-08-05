Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Dealing with soreness

Coach Todd Bowles said Egbuka didn't practice Tuesday due to soreness in his lower body, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

With Mike Evans out of the picture in Tampa Bay, Egbuka is expected to take on greater significance in the passing game alongside veteran Chris Godwin. Egbuka had a strong start to his rookie 2025 campaign but slowed down in the second half en route to 63 catches (on 127 targets) for 938 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season contests. With more targets likely for him this season, his first 1,000-yard season is fully within the realm of possible outcomes in 2026.