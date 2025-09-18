Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: DNP again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka (hip/groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice.
After missing Wednesday's session due to hip and groin injuries, Egbuka was expected to mix into at least some drills Thursday, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. However, that didn't happen, meaning Egbuka has just one more chance to prove his health on the practice field this week. Friday's injury report will signal whether or not the rookie first-round pick is in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Jets.
