Egbuka (hamstring) isn't taking part in practice Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Though the Buccaneers will get receiver Mike Evans back on the practice field Thursday for the first time since he suffered a hamstring injury in a Week 3 win over the Jets, Egbuka is one of three key skill-position players who will sit out the team's first Week 7 session. Along with Egbuka, wideout Chris Godwin (fibula) and running back Bucky Irving (shoulder/foot) will be sidelined Thursday, and the statuses of all three players appear to be in doubt for Monday's contest in Detroit. Before having his day cut short by a hamstring injury in this past Sunday's 30-19 win over the 49ers, Egbuka had taken full advantage of Evans and Godwin missing time over the first five contests, compiling a 25-445-5 receiving line on 38 targets while adding nine rushing yards during that stretch.