Egbuka won't return to Sunday's contest agains the 49ers due to a hamstring injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Tampa Bay already was without the inactive Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (fibula) in Week 6, and now the team's rookie sensation is dealing with a health concern of his own that won't allow him to continue Sunday. The severity of Egbuka's injury isn't known, but the team is down to Sterling Shepard, Tez Johnson, Ryan Miller and Kameron Johnson as healthy options at the position.