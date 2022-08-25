Bernard (ankle) remained unavailable for practice Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Bernard seems very unlikely to be available for Saturday's preseason finale against the Colts as he has yet to return to the practice field after tweaking his ankle Aug. 13. When healthy, the running back is expected to be a change of pace option behind Leonard Fournette in the Buccaneers' backfield this year.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Still not practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Ruled out•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Remains out for Monday's practice•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Picks up ankle injury•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Staying with Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Giovani Bernard: Quiet end to season•