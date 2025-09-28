Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Being evaluated for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reddick (neck) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Reddick sustained a stinger in the third quarter of Sunday's contest and is being evaluated to determine whether he can return. Anthony Nelson and Chris Braswell will see more work at outside linebacker for as long as Reddick is out of the game.
