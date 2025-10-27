Buccaneers' Haason Reddick: Dealing with ankle sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday that Reddick is dealing with an ankle sprain as well as some knee soreness, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The 31-year-old underwent an MRI earlier in the week on his ankle, which appears to be the main issue affecting him. Additionally, Bowles told reporters that Reddick's knee "will be OK" despite some lingering soreness. The Buccaneers have a Week 9 bye which should allow Reddick to get some much-needed rest. His next opportunity to return to action will come in Week 10 when the Bucs face the Patriots.
