Johnson rushed once for 11 yards, failed to bring in his only target, returned two kickoffs for 48 yards and ran back two punts for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-23 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Johnson was back to serving as the full-time returner after running back Sean Tucker vultured both of the kickoff-return opportunities in the Buccaneers' Week 8 win over the Saints before the bye. The second-year pro also logged his second career carry in addition to seeing his sixth target of the season, all which have come within the last four games with Tampa Bay's receiver corps working short-handed. Johnson remains exclusively an option for those playing in very deep formats that also count return yards and touchdowns.