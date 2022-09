The Buccaneers elevated Geiger from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Geiger, an undrafted rookie, inked a practice-squad deal with Tampa Bay at the end of August after failing to land a spot on the Buccaneers' initial 53-man roster. Tampa Bay has already ruled out Chris Godwin (hamstring) and have four other wideouts listed as questionable, so it's currently unclear what the Buccaneers' receiving corps will look like in Week 2.