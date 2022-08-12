Ryan, who signed with the Buccaneers in March, has stood out throughout training camp in multiple aspects, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports. "Logan has been unbelievable from a workout standpoint, an intelligence standpoint and learning everything so quickly," head coach Todd Bowles said. "I haven't seen a guy learn our defense that fast, and not just the safety spot but the corner and the nickel spot."

As Bowles' comments reveal, Ryan is likely to be utilized all over the secondary in 2022, and the fact he already seems to be very well acclimated to the team's defensive scheme should make that a possibility right from the onset. Dix notes Ryan has played the slot frequently when lined up as a cornerback during camp, and his versatility has had domino effect of allowing Antoine Winfield to utilize his cover skills as a nickel corner more frequently while also adding more layers to Mike Edwards' work at free safety.